Aamir Khan on why he said yes instantly to Rajinikanth’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj; reveals, “The moment I heard his name, I said yes”

Aamir Khan, whose most recent release Sitaare Zameen Par has cracked the success code, is now looking forward to his next screen appearance—this time, sharing the frame with none other than superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking for the first time about the project, Aamir reveals in an exclusive chat with this writer, “Mine is a cameo in a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. I can’t tell you much about my role, but I come in at a crucial point in the plot.”

Aamir Khan on why he said yes instantly to Rajinikanth’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj; reveals, “The moment I heard his name, I said yes”

On the experience of working alongside the Tamil cinema legend, Aamir adds, “It’s an important cameo—but it is still a cameo. When Lokesh approached me and I found out it was for Rajni Sir’s film, I jumped at it. I’m a huge fan of Rajni Sir. I really love him. The moment I heard it’s his film, I said yes—I’m in.”

Aamir also shared a nostalgic throwback to the early ‘90s, “I worked with Rajni Sir long back in a film called Aatank Hi Aatank. That was an attempt at remaking The Godfather… an attempt that didn’t quite succeed. That was around 30–32 years ago, right at the beginning of my career.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan honours Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta by naming their newborn daughter Mira

More Pages: Coolie Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.