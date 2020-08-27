There have been rapid developments in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor passed away on June 14. Currently, all eyes are on actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused by the actor’s family for abetment of suicide. An FIR has also been filed against the actress by his family. Recently, there were severe drug usage allegations on Rhea Chakraborty. There were Whatsapp chats of Rhea discussing drugs with others. Now, after over two months, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence with an interview with India Today.

When asked about the ongoing drug allegations, Rhea said, “Only this was left to accuse me of. I will tell you, just get a gun my family will stand in line just shoot us all. Or else we will die by suicide then who will take responsibility. I deny all allegations, absolutely baseless. I cannot go into details as it will affect my investigation.”

There were Whatsapp chats of Rhea and Hotelier Gaurav Arya discussing MDMA drugs in 2017 doing the rounds. When asked about that she said, “I have never taken any drugs. I am willing to do a drug test. I do know him (gaurav Arya), but I deny the contents of the conversation. “

Clarifying on her chat with Jaya in 2019, where they spoke about adding CBD drugs in chai, Rhea said, “I did not want to put it in his tea. Sushant asked Jaya for alternate therapy and my phone was coordinated. He did it himself. I do not know.”

In another chat with Samuel Miranda, Rhea received a message saying the stock is over. Talking about it, Rhea said, “It is unfortunate that after someone’s death we have to exploit someone’s vices in such a manner. Sushant used to smoke marijuana. He was quite regularly. He started before the shooting of Kedarnath. I tried to control him in this department. I was trying to cut him down on it. He was a grown man who chose to do it. I tried to stop him and told him to reduce it. He did exactly what he wanted to do.”

