Last Updated 11.08.2020 | 4:05 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: K K Singh’s chat reveals that Rhea Chakraborty left his calls and messages unattended

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide of Sushant, a few days ago and the investigation is being carried out. There are new facts coming in every day regarding Sushant’s demise and the CBI is still to reach to a conclusion regarding this. Only recently, the family of the late actor along with the Bihar Government had given their consent for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant’s family feels that Rhea played a major role in Sushant’s demise.

Now, with the new developments coming in the case, it has been revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, had attempted to reach out to Rhea Chakraborty on November 29, 2019, and the calls and messages reportedly were left unattended. In the message, K K Singh reportedly wrote, “When you realised that I am Sushant’s father, why didn’t you talk to me? What is the matter? If you are looking after him as a friend and getting him treated, then it is only right that I am also kept in the loop about everything related to Sushant. Please call me and give me all the details”

The reason behind Rhea ignoring his call and message is still unclear.

Also Read: Kamya Punjabi lashes out at Rhea Chakraborty for revealing WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput

