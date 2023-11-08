Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone, who is apparently playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan picks up the gun as fierce Avni in first look of Rohit Shetty directorial

A while ago, Singham Again went on floors. In September 2023, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh kicked off the shoot and shared the mahurat photos from the sets of the movie. Akshay Kumar wasn’t present as he was traveling at the time. However, since then, the first glimpses of the main characters have been unveiled. Till now, the makers have released the first looks of Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. Today, the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan was unveiled.

Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan picks up the gun as fierce Avni in first look of Rohit Shetty directorial

Kareena Kapoor Khan picks up a gun for Singham Again. Here is the first look of the actress as she rejoins the Cop Universe after the blockbuster Singham Returns. Ajay shared the poster and wrote, "Fierce, Strong and Singham’s strength! Meet Avni Singham!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone, who is apparently playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister and Arjun Kapoor who is the main antagonist.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has The Buckingham Murders as her next release. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta and marks her first co-production with Ekta Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt to grace Koffee With Karan next week

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.