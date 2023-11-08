Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, will recently be seen on the couch of Koffee With Karan 8 along with Ananya Panday. Host Karan Johar broached the subject of Sara dating cricketer Shubman Gill in the recent episode but Sara was quick to respond by stating that the media has got the ‘wrong Sara’ indicating at the dating rumours of Gill with Sara Tendulkar. While the actress smoothly diverted the subject, it seems that the Sara - Shubman combination has garnered interest on social media.

After Sara Ali Khan hints at Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, deepfake of the alleged couple goes viral

Sara Tendulkar, who is daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is the latest victim of deepfake as a photo of her hugging Shubman Gill has found its way on social media. The photo has garnered ample attention amongst curious users on social media and has become viral on the platform. Coming to the original photo, it was shared by Sara among a series of photos which was posted by her as a special birthday message to her brother Arjun Tendulkar last month. Later, a deepfake was created to fuel up the ongoing rumours about Sara and her alleged cricketer beau.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)



The entire issue of deepfakes cropped up after a random video featuring the face of Rashmika Mandanna was found online. The actress clearly asserted her stand against such social media content, further addressing about taking legal action against the perpetuators. She also received immense support from other celebrities including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Deverakonda, who condemned the concept and supported her decision of taking legal action.

Speaking of Sara Tendulkar, she is currently pursuing her love for travel and is a popular social media influencer with over five million followers.

