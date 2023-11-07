Women seem to be dominating this season of Koffee With Karan. After you see Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey matching wits this Thursday on the show, two more ladies, and these are going to be far more kindred spirits, are coming into your homes next week. We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt who will appear together on Koffee With Karan on November 16.

As reported by this writer earlier, Kareena and Alia were invited on Karan Johar’s show when Season 8 was being planned. The episode was shot this week and will be aired next week after the Ananya-Sara episode.

Interestingly Kareena and Alia’s spouses were not keen on coming on the show. It was Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor who suggested that Kareena and Alia would be far more interesting.

Sure enough, they make a stunning pair on the most happening show on air. “Kareena and Alia are magic together. Alia is self-declared fangirl of Kareena and the two got along famously while shooting for the episode which has turned out to (be) one of the best ever,” said a source super-close to the show.

Incidentally, Alia’s character in her debut film as heroine Student Of The Year was modelled on Kareena’s iconic Poo in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

