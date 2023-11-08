Salman Khan's much-awaited action thriller Tiger 3 is all set to hit theatres on November 12, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the return of their beloved super-agent Tiger. With the excitement building, the film's runtime has been revealed.

Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer to run for 2 hours and 36 minutes

The original runtime of Tiger 3, certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 27, 2023, was 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds. However, after incorporating additional footage, the revised runtime, certified on November 6, 2023, now stands at 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 00 seconds. The film's first half will run for 1 hour, 10 minutes, and 33 seconds, while the second half will unfold for 1 hour, 25 minutes, and 27 seconds.

Tiger 3 is expected to be a high-octane action-packed affair, with 12 incredible action sequences. One of the highlights of the film is said to be Khan's 10-minute entry sequence, which is sure to leave his fans awestruck.

Director Maneesh Sharma revealed that they wanted to create a unique and out-of-this-world action spectacle for Khan's entry in Tiger 3. He said, "Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger’s entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film, and it includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai’s fans exactly how cool Tiger is!"

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 will be released on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

