comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.11.2023 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer to run for 2 hours and 36 minutes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer to run for 2 hours and 36 minutes

en Bollywood News Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer to run for 2 hours and 36 minutes

Tiger 3 is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan's much-awaited action thriller Tiger 3 is all set to hit theatres on November 12, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the return of their beloved super-agent Tiger. With the excitement building, the film's runtime has been revealed.

Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer to run for 2 hours and 36 minutes

Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer to run for 2 hours and 36 minutes

The original runtime of Tiger 3, certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 27, 2023, was 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds. However, after incorporating additional footage, the revised runtime, certified on November 6, 2023, now stands at 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 00 seconds. The film's first half will run for 1 hour, 10 minutes, and 33 seconds, while the second half will unfold for 1 hour, 25 minutes, and 27 seconds.

Tiger 3 is expected to be a high-octane action-packed affair, with 12 incredible action sequences. One of the highlights of the film is said to be Khan's 10-minute entry sequence, which is sure to leave his fans awestruck.

Director Maneesh Sharma revealed that they wanted to create a unique and out-of-this-world action spectacle for Khan's entry in Tiger 3. He said, "Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger’s entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film, and it includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai’s fans exactly how cool Tiger is!"

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 will be released on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s scene in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is 2 minutes 22 seconds long; was shot on Saturday, November 4

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan picks up…

Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan…

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s scene in Salman…

Snehil Dixit Mehra aka BC Aunty joins Anil…

Saumya Tandon becomes the new face of…

Ajay Bahl CONFIRMS The Lady Killer released…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification