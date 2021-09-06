Bollywood Hungama

Sidharth Shukla’s family releases official statement post his cremation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a massive cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where it was revealed that he was brought to the hospital, dead. Following his untimely, there's been unrest amongst fans, friends and colleagues who were shocked after this news. Everyone's taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Sidharth Shukla's family releases official statement post his cremation

Following the last rites and ahead of his prayer meet today, Sidharth Shukla's family has released an official statement. "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family," it read.

Sidharth Shukla's family releases official statement post his cremation

Sidharth Shukla's family will hold a prayer meet today at 5pm. The late actor's fans will be able to join the prayer meet, virtually.  On Monday, Karenvir Bohra shared an invite for Sidharth's prayer meet. He wrote in his post, “Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

Sidharth Shukla last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar fights back tears as he pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla, says 'I am numb, I can’t even breathe'

