Last Updated 06.09.2021 | 11:24 AM IST

Marvel Studios’ superhero epic Eternals to release in India on November 5 during Diwali

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

A few weeks ago,  Marvel Studios debuted the exciting final trailer and the official poster for Eternals, the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao. It welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the film is set to release in theatres on November 5 in India during Diwali.

Marvel Studios' superhero epic Eternals to release in India on November 5 during Diwali

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Marvel Studios much awaited epic action adventure will arrive on 5th November in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Marvel’s Eternals final trailer starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington introduces Deviants; reveals Thanos related information

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

