Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.03.2020 | 9:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shashank Khaitan finds new hero in Kartik Aaryan after Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan is put on hold

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A week ago, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan announced that Mr. Lele starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. While there's no set date as to when the project will go on the floor or not, Shashank Khaitan is ready for his next film starring Kartik Aaryan.

Shashank Khaitan finds new hero in Kartik Aaryan after Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan is put on hold

Shashank Khaitan has put together a love story that he reportedly narrated to Kartik Aaryan. On Sunday, March 8, they met up with Karan Johar to discuss the film. Kartik, who is already starring in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, has reportedly given his nod to the film. The makers plan to shoot later this year. Meanwhile, Shashank is tweaking the script and finalizing the leading lady too.

Two projects of Shashank Khaitan - Mr. Lele and Rannbhoomi featuring Varun Dhawan - have been put on hold at Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has two releases this year - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pull off an all-nighter on their first day of Lucknow schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

No Holi celebrations this year at Bachchans,…

Hungama 2: Meezaan Jafri says Akshay Kumar…

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan says he wishes…

Akshay Kumar says coronavirus will have some…

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to…

Aayush Sharma signs Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification