Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier schedule in Prague halted due to coronavirus scare

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Marvel's Phase 4 has several movies and Disney + series in the pipeline! One of them is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. The cast is busy with the shooting schedule and they were in Prague since March 6 to shoot major portions. But, the unit has cancelled their outdoor schedule to coronavirus scare.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier schedule in Prague halted due to coronavirus scare

As per Deadline, "The Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel has shut down production there because of concerns over the virus, whose global spread has the entire world on alert. The show has been shooting for months in Atlanta, but they began a short shoot in Prague last Friday that was to be completed in about a week. Today, the studio shut down the production and called everybody home to Atlanta. No word at the moment whether the show will return to Prague, but it seems unlikely."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa.

ALSO READ: Marvel unveils new teasers of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki

