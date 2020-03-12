Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple, both 63, made a statement on March 11 that they were tested while he's been in Australia for the shooting for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom wrote on Instagram.

"Well, now. What to do next," Tom continued. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Tom Hanks, in the past, revealed his type 2 diabetes diagnosis. His son Chet Hanks has revealed that his parents are doing well now!