comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2022 | 4:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to release on April 14, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's film Jersey was the first film to get postponed amid the onset of the third wave in India. Now, with the wave subsiding, the theatres are back to business and makers are announcing new release dates for their films. Today, Shahid Kapoor has announced a fresh release date for their film Jersey. The film will be hitting the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to release on April 14, 2022

On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres." The film will be clashing at the box office with Yash's much anticipated KGF 2.


Jersey is the remake of Nani starrer with the same name. The film narrates the story of an ex-cricketer who is struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?

 ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Mrunal Thakur was very jealous of my hair” – quips Shahid Kapoor about his long hair in Jersey

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan fares…

K-pop group SF9 member Youngbin announces…

K-pop group BTOB’s Eunkwang tests positive…

Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman passes…

Rakhi Sawant roped in for Salman Khan's…

Owen Wilson confirms his return to Loki…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification