Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on 14th April is now pushed to 11th August owing to lack of time. The production house took to their social media handle today, to announce the news and also express gratitude to the makers and cast of Adipurush, for pushing their release date, for Laal Singh Chaddha.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be released on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series, and Om Raut, and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

It further added that Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which was slated for an 11th August release, has now been moved. The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Over the last 3 years, it has been widely reported that the film will also feature Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo appearances. We can now confirm that Salman Khan is no longer a part of this much-awaited film. “Aamir had reserved a special part for Salman in Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the date of release nearing, he has decided to chop that off completely. While multiple attempts were made to shoot the cameo, the dates of Salman couldn’t match. So, he is no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

