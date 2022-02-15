Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film, which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on 14th April, is now pushed to 11th August owing to lack of time. The production house took to their social media handle today, to announce the news and also express gratitude to the makers and cast of Adipurush, for pushing their release date, for Laal Singh Chaddha. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, a historical based on Ramayan, was supposed to release on Independence Day weekend. But, now makers will announce a release date.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement in which they thanked Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for shifting Adipurush. The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be released on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series, and Om Raut, and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres. The film was wrapped in November 2021 and is helmed by Om Raut.

