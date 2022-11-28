The month of December will see the release of two songs from Shah Rukh Khan's hugely awaited Pathaan

The much-awaited teaser of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan confirmed that the film has all the makings of a high-octane action entertainer. But director Siddharth Anand has now revealed that the film is not all about action and it also focuses on music.

The filmmaker has said that the makers Yash Raj Films will be releasing a couple of songs of the movie before the trailer. “Pathaan has two spectacular songs,” said Siddharth in a statement. “And fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we decided to give people ample time to enjoy the songs before the film releases.”

The two tracks will be released in December and the makers have a thought behind that move. “Especially since December is a party and holiday season for people across the world. So, we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer. This is also part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So, get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan,” added Siddharth.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu during the Republic Day period on January 25, 2023.

