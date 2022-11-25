Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is one of the most excitedly awaited films from Bollywood as it marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On top of that, the action-packed teaser of the movie, which was recently out, upped the anticipation even further. And now, the film’s director Siddharth Anand has revealed a Tom Cruise connection to the film. In order to make Pathaan an even bigger spectacle, the makers have roped in the known Hollywood stunt co-ordinator Casey O’Neil on board. He has worked with some of Tom Cruise’s biggest actioners like Mission Impossible series, Jack Reacher and Top Gun: Maverick, along with a few Marvel Studios and Steven Spielberg films.

Revealed: The Shah Rukh Khan – Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan

Speaking about the association, Siddharth said in a statement, “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all-time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side.”

Adding onto Casey’s work, the filmmaker added, “He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge-of-the-seat action for Pathaan that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood. What Casey has created in Pathaan is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan.”

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

