comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.06.2022 | 12:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt & Jackie Shroff’s next titled Baap; touted to be father of action films

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently, it was revealed that Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty are collaborating for the first time on an action packed thriller, which will be produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. Bollywood Hungama has now got an additional scoop on this report. According to our sources, the film has been titled BAAP and will be directed by Vivek Chauhan.

SCOOP Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt & Jackie Shroff's next titled Baap; touted to be father of action films

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt & Jackie Shroff’s next titled Baap; touted to be father of action films

"The title BAAP justifies the presence of action legends from the 80s - Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty. The makers are planning to position it as the BAAP of all action films aka. father of action films. The movie goes on floors on June 14 with a schedule in Mumbai," a source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama.

It will feature all the four actors at their heroic best and will be released in 2023. "The makers will release it on a big holiday. It will be a treat to all the action lovers," the source further told us, and informed that all the stars have a strong fan base in the masses even today and hence, the makers are confident of drawing a big audience in the single screen.

Ahmed and Zee have been planning this venture for a while now and it took lot of efforts to match the dates of all these action stars. It's touted to be a Desi Expendables, as all the senior action stars are uniting on a single film.

More Pages: Baap Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"You have done me great wrong and ruined my…

Palak Tiwari to star in Salman Khan starrer…

Justin Bieber suffering from partial face…

SNL writer reveals Pete Davidson has ‘not…

After Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree Dassani is all…

aespa sells 1 million copies of upcoming…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification