Actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their baby girl a couple of days ago. On Friday, Pranitha took to her Instagram feed to share the news along with pictures clicked post her delivery in the hospital. She also shared a picture with the little one but her face was covered.

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju welcome a baby girl

Along with the pictures, Pranitha wrote, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash ???? (@pranitha.insta)



Pranitha had announced her pregnancy a couple of months back on her husband's birthday. Pranitha got married at a simple and intimate wedding ceremony at her home on the outskirts of the city in May 2021. Her husband, Nitin Raju, is a businessman.

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash made her Telugu debut back in 2010 in Baava. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2.

