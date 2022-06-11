Priyanka Chopra has become the brand new face of the denim-wear label Gloria Vanderbilt. She will serve as the brand ambassador and feature in their upcoming summer campaign. The actress becomes the first celebrity face since late ’90s when Helena Christensen came on board.

“I am always inspired by a woman with a pioneering spirit,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement to WWD website. “Gloria Vanderbilt changed the game for fashion, introducing the first pair of designer denim, a wardrobe staple for so many of us. She was also an advocate for women and I’m honored to be part of the Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans legacy with this new campaign. When I tried on my first pair of GVs, I was quickly reminded that only a woman knows what a woman needs, and this collection has jeans that fit every body.”

As per the report, the campaign is called “I Have Needs. Fit Them”. It is "meant to inspire women to speak up for what they want." The upcoming summer campaign will spotlight the Amanda jeans.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next star in Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. She will also star in Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa.

