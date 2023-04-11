Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10 and what caught everyone's attention is the fact that the end credit slate has no credit for the writers. On doing some research, Bollywood Hungama has got the real reason why there is no writer credit for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. "The story of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been written by Sajid Nadiadwala, and Salman has avoided the mention in the trailer slate to avoid any sort of conflict prior to the release," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Sajid will however be rightfully credited in the film. "While the basic plot has been tweaked by Sajid Nadiadwala, the real writer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman Khan. It's a film close to his heart and hence, every dialogue and every scene has been written under the supervision of Salman Khan. In-fact, some of the dialogues in the films are straight out of Bhai's mind," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Salman however isn't too keen to take the credit for writing for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. "Salman does it for all films, it's just that the involvement in the writing of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is more than usual. He feels, as an actor it's his duty to enhance the film in every possible way and never really cares about the credit."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for an Eid 2023 release. The film marks the return of Salman Khan to the big screen after 4 years and pairs him with Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Venkatesh for the first time. The advance booking will open on Monday, April 17.

