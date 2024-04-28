Gurucharan Singh, who played Sodhi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has been missing for over five days. He left Delhi for Mumbai on April 22 but never arrived. His father filed a missing person report, and the police are investigating it as a kidnapping case. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide in TMKOC, told The Indian Express that Gurucharan frequently traveled between Delhi and Mumbai. They last met at Dilip Joshi's son's wedding.

TMKOC Bhide spills the beans of Sodhi’s secret travels between Delhi and Mumbai

He said, “It’s really surprising for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last we met at Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since then we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well.”

While police are looking for Sodhi, his close friend Ms Soni has stated that the actor has been ill for the past three days and has undergone a few tests. She hoped Singh will be located and stated that she is in daily communication with his family. “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well, however, since he hasn’t returned back a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that,” Ms Soni told Pinkvilla, adding, “Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine, and returns back safe and sound.”

On Friday, Gurucharan's father was said to have filed a missing complaint. The allegation alleged that Gurucharan Singh, 50, left for Mumbai at 8:30 a.m. on April 22 but did not appear. His phone is inaccessible, and despite their efforts, he has not returned home.

Also Read : Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh goes missing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.