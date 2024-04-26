comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh goes missing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh goes missing

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi, has reportedly gone missing, leaving fans and colleagues deeply concerned. The actor was last seen at the Delhi airport on April 22, where he was scheduled to board a flight to Mumbai. However, he never reached his destination or returned home, prompting his family to file a missing complaint.

The complaint, lodged by the actor’s father, describes his son's disappearance, stating that he left for Mumbai on April 22 but never arrived, and his phone has since been unreachable. Notably, Singh is described as mentally stable, adding to the mystery surrounding his sudden disappearance.

Reportedly, it reads, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on April 22nd to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home, and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing!"

Speaking of his social media presence, Gurucharan has 1 million followers on Instagram. His shared the post four days ago, dedicated to his father on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Singh's sudden disappearance has left the entertainment industry and fans in shock, with many expressing their concern and support on social media.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal turns electrician for Babita but lands in trouble

