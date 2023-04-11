comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.04.2023 | 2:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anupam Kher starrer short film Retake helmed by Shweta Basu Prasad to premiere at The New York Indian Film Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anupam Kher starrer short film Retake helmed by Shweta Basu Prasad to premiere at The New York Indian Film Festival

en Bollywood News Anupam Kher starrer short film Retake helmed by Shweta Basu Prasad to premiere at The New York Indian Film Festival

The film tells the story of a 60-year-old artist who attends the funeral of his mentor and meets his former lover and friend, leading him to question his life choices.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A poignant, thought-provoking short film Retake produced by Applause Entertainment is officially selected for its American premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. Written and directed by Shweta Basu Prasad, the film tells the story of a 60-year-old artist who attends the funeral of his mentor and meets his former lover and friend, leading him to question his life choices and artistic pursuits.

Anupam Kher starrer short film Retake helmed by Shweta Basu Prasad to premiere at The New York Indian Film Festival

Anupam Kher starrer short film Retake helmed by Shweta Basu Prasad to premiere at The New York Indian Film Festival

The short film will be screened on 13th May in the Shorts A (Narrative) category at 12:15 PM at Village East by Angelika New York. Starring Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Danish Husain, the short film is an introspective story that explores themes of love, loss and contemplation.

Shweta Basu Prasad’s directorial debut Retake will premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. The short film boasts contributions from award-winning professionals such as Aarti Bajaj as editor, Resul Pookutty (Bafta and Oscar winner)as sound designer, and Ram Sampath as music composer.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher gives major fitness goals on World Health Day; see video

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri apologises for offensive…

Suhana Khan signs her first international…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman…

Bollywood Hungama’s maiden edition of BH…

REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan…

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan was paid a whopping Rs.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification