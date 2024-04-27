Sonam Kapoor admitted that she was obsessed with her baby and did not consider working out or eating properly at first.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about her journey of adjusting to the changes that occurred after the birth of her son Vaayu. Known for her confident and self-assured demeanor, Sonam shared that while she has always embraced herself for who she is, the experience of gaining 32 kilos post-childbirth was quite traumatising for her.

Sonam Kapoor opens up about post-birth body changes and self-acceptance: “I was traumastised”

On the podcast Fashionably Pernia, the actor candidly discussed the changes she made in her fashion choices after giving birth. Sonam said, Sonam said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially I was traumastised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

She added, “Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am and I was like I need to accept this version of myself.”

Sonam Kapoor frequently talks about her weight loss efforts on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam had written, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vaayu in 2022.

