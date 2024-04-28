comscore
Actor Sahil Khan gets arrested by Mumbai cyber cell in connection to the Mahadev Betting App

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Actor Sahil Khan gets arrested by Mumbai cyber cell in connection to the Mahadev Betting App

Actor Sahil Khan gets arrested by Mumbai cyber cell in connection to the Mahadev Betting App

His pre-bail plea was rejected by the court, citing that he is the co-owner of the app and considering his direct involvement with the app.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Best known for films like Style and Excuse Me, actor Sahil Khan, who is now an influencer, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The arrest was made by the Mumbai cyber cell’s Special Investigating Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh after the court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea, followed by asserting that Khan is the co-owner of the app.

Actor Sahil Khan gets arrested by Mumbai cyber cell in connection to the Mahadev Betting App

Previously, the SIT had summoned Sahil and three others for questioning in December 2023, but he failed to appear. Followed by that, he applied for a pre-arrest bail which has now been rejected by the Bombay High Court. Despite several allegations were made against the Style actor in regards to the app, Sahil denied any direct involvement with the betting platform and continued to assert that he was merely a brand promoter endorsing The Lion Book brand under contract with M/s. Isports247. However, the police has decided to stick with their allegations that he was a co-owner of the app, following which he is being brought to Mumbai via Raipur and is expected to be produced before the court this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sahil has maintained that he signed a contract with the company for 24 months, for posting promotional videos on his social media under a fixed remuneration of Rs. 3 lakhs which will be paid monthly. After the actor gave his statement about being a brand promoter, he applied for a pre-bail plea which was, however, dismissed by the court, as they cited his alleged direct involvement in the illegal operation.

Earlier In 2023, the crime branch, investigating the Mahadev betting app case, had summoned Sahil Khan and three others to record their statements on December 15. However, Sahil failed to cooperate but remained active on social media, posting photos and videos, further drawing flak for his non-compliant behaviour.

On the work front, while Sahil Khan has stayed away from films, he kicked off his entrepreneurial fitness venture Divine Nutrition, which offers fitness supplements.

Also Read: Sahil Khan applies for anticipatory bail in Mahadev betting app case as his father is battling cancer: Report

