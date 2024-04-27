This news comes after a captivating 20-second teaser featuring the star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas sent fans into a frenzy.

The highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has finally set a release date, following the release of a captivating 20-second teaser featuring Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas. The makers have officially announced the release date of the upcoming sci-fi dystopian film, which is June 27.

The announcement was made on Saturday, April 27, precisely two months ahead of the release date, and it has only added to further to the excitement surrounding the project. Taking to social media, the makers unveiled the biggest news which read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024".



First announced in 2020, Kalki 2898 AD has piqued audience interest with its unique concept and impressive cast. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the teaser offers tantalizing glimpses of the three lead actors, leaving their specific roles shrouded in mystery. This deliberate intrigue effectively fuels viewer curiosity.

The Star Sports India released teaser starring Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama where fans were left in awe, particularly with the de-aging transformation of the legendary actor. Along with that, it also provided a glimpse into the film's visual grandeur and epic scale. The action-packed visuals hint at an immersive cinematic experience awaiting audiences.

Adding further fuel to the excitement, a recent Bollywood Hungama report revealed that Anil Thadani has acquired the North Indian theatrical rights for the sci-fi saga for a staggering Rs. 100 crores – the second-highest such acquisition after Pushpa 2: The Rule. This financial backing solidifies the film's potential as a major box-office contender.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for its release on 27th June, 2024 in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

