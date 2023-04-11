The much-awaited trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was finally unveiled yesterday, Monday, April 10 at a grand event in a multiplex in Mumbai. In a rare instance, multiple screens were booked by the makers of the film. Salman Khan along with the entire star cast, comprising Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jagapathi Bapu were present and so were director Farhad Samji, Zee Studios’ CBO Shariq Patel and singers Sukhbir, Palak Mucchal and Payal Dev. The team of the film showed the trailer to the mediapersons and then they headed to the other screen, where fans were asked to assemble. The videos from both screens have been making the rounds.

SHOCKING: Trailer of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has NO MENTION of the film’s writers

Another rare factor is with regard to the trailer itself. The end credits of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer mention several crew members. Shockingly, the names of the writers or those who wrote the story, screenplay and dialogues are conspicuous by their absence. The cinematographer, associate producer, music directors, editor, action director, production designer, costume designer, background score composer, marketing and strategy consultant, creative supervisors, VFX and DI studios, visual promotions company, theatrical trailer cutters, publicity designers, PR company, digital marketing consultant and post production company have got a due mention. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is released worldwide by Zee Studios and not just the name of its chief business officer but even that of the acquisition and revenue head, marketing head, head of business affairs, legal head and finance head have got a mention. But the writers haven’t.

An industry expert commented, “This is very puzzling. Writers are always mentioned in the end credits of the trailers. In today’s times, it is even more crucial to do so. 2 years ago, Netflix dropped its ‘no-mention-of-writers’ policy and began adding end credits in their trailers. In such a scenario, it is shocking to see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer being released without mentioning the film’s writers.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on Eid, that is, April 21, 2023.

