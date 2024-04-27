Known for his impeccable comic timing and high entertainment quotient, the ‘Jolly’ actor Arshad Warsi is all set to return as the famous lawyer yet again. It is a known fact that the year 2024 has kick started on a great note for the star and amid his lineup, he will also be doing interesting projects, out of which two of them are with Akshay Kumar – namely, the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, and of course, the much-exciting Jolly LLB 3. As per a source, Arshad is set to kickstart the next shooting schedule soon and that too in Rajasthan.

Arshad Warsi to kickstart shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan, reveals source

In fact, sources have stated that this will be a key schedule for the film but it is yet to be known if his co-star Akshay Kumar, who too is stuck between multitude projects, will be joining him for the same. Confirming about the Munnabhai actor joining the film’s team for his shoot, a source close to the development revealed, "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan next month. The pre-production work on the location has already begun."

Speaking of Jolly LLB 3, the film has sparked much excitement among fans as it will be for the first time where they will witness both the Jollys aka Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar coming together. As per reports, it is said that in the third installment, both the lawyers will be at loggerheads, whereas Saurabh Shukla, who too has been a part of this courtroom comedy, will be seen playing the judge yet again. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case too.

The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is expected to go on floors in May. It is said that Jolly LLB 3 will be shot throughout 2024 and it might hit the big screens in 2025. Apart from this, no announcement has been made about the film's leading lady and we hear that the makers are still in the process of locking the same.

