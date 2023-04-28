Kriti Sanon is running a busy schedule as she has now gone on to Pune for the next schedule of her upcoming film The Crew. The actress was spotted at the airport while on her way where she donned an absolutely casual attire giving us major goals for a perfect airport look.

The Crew shoot update: Kriti Sanon heads to Pune for the next schedule!

As Kriti was spotted at the airport in a no-makeup look, she was seen wearing a white t-shirt and light-shaded jeans with black glares. Looking absolutely beautiful, cute, and adorable, the actress obliged fans and photographers with pictures and won hearts with her humility.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress was last seen in Shehzada, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The duo collaborated for the second time. Speaking of its performance, the Rohit Dhawan directorial performed poorly. However, she has a bunch of projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Om Raut’s much-awaited Adipurush opposite Prabhas. The forthcoming film, backed by T-series, will be released on June 16 this year.

Besides this, she also has Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. The ensemble star cast of it will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo. It is slated to release on October 20.

Talking about The Crew, besides Kriti, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu will be headlining the project. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it is backed jointly by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The makers of the film have not revealed the details of its release, as of now.

