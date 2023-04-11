comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.04.2023 | 3:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anees Bazmee is the man in demand. The filmmaker is in talks with almost every young actor in Bollywood and the latest news is that he has been offered the sequel to 2012 blockbuster, Rowdy Rathore. According to a source close to the development, Shabina Khan is looking to rope in Anees Bazmee as the director of Rowdy Rathore 2 and the film is in the advanced stages of discussion now.

SCOOP Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2

SCOOP: Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2

"Anees Bazmee was to direct Shahid Kapoor in a comedy, but the dates are from the month of August. Hence, Bazmee is contemplating directing Rowdy Rathore 2 with Sidharth Malhotra this Summer with a start to finish 3-month schedule. The director is hoping to shoot two films back-to-back this year and then move onto the post-production stage of both films," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film is expected to go on floors by the month of May. "It will be produced by Shabina Khan with Jio Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story is locked and Anees is expected to sign the papers in the next 10 days. It will mark the first film of Anees with Sidharth and the idea is to present the cop in a serious no-nonsense avatar," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar to join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Rowdy Rathore 2

More Pages: Rowdy Rathore 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri apologises for offensive…

Suhana Khan signs her first international…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman…

Bollywood Hungama’s maiden edition of BH…

REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan…

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan was paid a whopping Rs.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification