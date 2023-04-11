Anees Bazmee is the man in demand. The filmmaker is in talks with almost every young actor in Bollywood and the latest news is that he has been offered the sequel to 2012 blockbuster, Rowdy Rathore. According to a source close to the development, Shabina Khan is looking to rope in Anees Bazmee as the director of Rowdy Rathore 2 and the film is in the advanced stages of discussion now.

SCOOP: Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2

"Anees Bazmee was to direct Shahid Kapoor in a comedy, but the dates are from the month of August. Hence, Bazmee is contemplating directing Rowdy Rathore 2 with Sidharth Malhotra this Summer with a start to finish 3-month schedule. The director is hoping to shoot two films back-to-back this year and then move onto the post-production stage of both films," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film is expected to go on floors by the month of May. "It will be produced by Shabina Khan with Jio Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story is locked and Anees is expected to sign the papers in the next 10 days. It will mark the first film of Anees with Sidharth and the idea is to present the cop in a serious no-nonsense avatar," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

