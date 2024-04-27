While sources assert that the actor-director are keen to work together, it is unsure whether it is for Jai Hanuman or any other project.

Amid rumours of Ranveer Singh playing superhero Shaktimaan and buzz about many of his upcoming projects, yet another set of reports have revealed that the actor will be collaborating with HanuMan filmmaker Prasanth Varma. The latter recently gained quite a bit of fame at the box office with his superhero Pan Indian mythological fantasy entertainer gaining love from audiences across the country. After the filmmaker announced his next titled Jai Hanuman, now reports have it that he has approached Ranveer Singh for a film.

Ranveer Singh approached by Prasanth Varma for his next; report

However, while sources assert that the filmmaker and actor are looking for a collaboration, there is no clarity on whether Ranveer Singh has been approached for Jai Hanuman or any other upcoming project of Prasanth Varma. As per a source quoted in Hindustan Times, "Yes it's true that Prasanth approached Ranveer for a film in his cinematic universe. It will be his immediate next project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested and it's almost confirmed but nothing is finalised yet. An official announcement will be made once it's finalised. Mythri Movie Makers will be backing it.”

Talking about Jai Hanuman, the announcement was made earlier during the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya in February, followed by the success of HanuMan. There were also reports which suggested that KGF fame Yash too is being considered for the role. However, no official announcement has been made on the same. On the other hand, the filmmaker has also assured fans of HanuMan that the adventure-fantasy drama will return with a second part, starring Teja Sajja.

As for Ranveer Singh, the actor is gearing up for the release Singham Again, where he will be in a special appearance in his role as Simmba alongside his wife Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. Besides that, he is also expected to start work on his much-awaited Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani.

