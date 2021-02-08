Bollywood Hungama had reported last week that the much awaited film, Sooryavanshi, is all set to release on April 2, 2021. The decision was taken after the union government allowed the cinema halls to function at 100% occupancy, following a dip in the number of Coronavirus cases. This motivated director Rohit Shetty and co-producers Reliance Entertainment to take the much needed call on their exciting film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

We have now learnt that Reliance Entertainment has also decided to release its other biggie, '83, in cinemas soon. A source reveals, "Reliance along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then. Also, getting it in theatres before, in April, is not feasible as Sooryavanshi is releasing on April 2. Also, the holy month of Ramzan is expected to commence from Monday April 12. So April is completely ruled out. The month of May will see the release of two big films – Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2. Both the movies are expected to release during Eid, on or around May 14. A few films might also release in cinemas in the last two weeks of May. Hence, June seems like a good period."

Some reports also suggest that '83 might release on June 25, the day the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on this historic episode. However, the source claims, "There's no truth to it. The makers are looking at the whole month of June as of now. It might come on June 25 or it might come earlier."

While there's no confirmation on when the release date will be announced, it is expected that it'll be done once Sooryavanshi's new release date is unveiled, which should happen this week.

'83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, playing his wife. Actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others play the rest of the team members.

