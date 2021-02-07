Get ready for more music from MONSTA X! K-pop's powerhouse performers are set to drop Japanese music in March 2021. Ahead of the group project, the group's youngest member I.M, real Im Chang-kyun, will make his solo debut later this month.

Dropping the teaser poster of the mini-album, the official announcement was made on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Titled 'Duality', the mini-album will be digital and drop on February 19, 2021.

In November 2020, the popular group released their highly anticipated third full-length album 'Fatal Love' along with the title track 'Love Killa'. Receiving accolades and ending the year with multiple award-wins, the group - composed of six members namely Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. - is set to start the year on a big note. MONSTA X will be releasing their Japanese single 'Wanted' on March 10.

