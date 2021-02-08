The veteran duo Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have come together for a film called Cold. The first schedule of the film has begun in Mumbai. It is a heartwarming story of a woman who emerges from a horrific time. It throws light on how she survives in a big city all alone and lives through the horror surrounded by the great danger of losing her life.

Director Vikram Bhatt says, "The world has gone through a harrowing time in the past one year and there is a need for a collective catharsis and Cold is going to provide the viewers with that.

He adds, "Intelligence has always been viewed as the ability to think and learn but in this post-pandemic world we need to view it as our ability to rethink and unlearn. And what could be a better way to do it than collaborate with the master storyteller himself?

I am going to reinvent the horror genre with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt twenty years after Raaz, once again with Cold. I promise the scariest ride in our cinema to date!"

The horror film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta. Directed by Vikram Bhatt. Produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar under the banner of Loneranger. It stars Akshay Oberoi and the gorgeous new bae Anisha Pahuja.

ALSO READ: Vikram Bhatt teams up with Sunny Leone for his next web series titled Anamika

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.