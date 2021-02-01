Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2021 | 10:09 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to get an English version?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Is Kabir Khan’s 83, the sports drama about India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup series, about to get an international spin? It is reliably learnt that the film is being readied in the English language as well as the original Hindi.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to get an English version

Reveals the source, “It makes sense to have an English version of 83 since Kapil Dev has fans all over the world. The story of his triumph at the 1983 World Cup is of interest to his fans across the world. So yes, an international English version of 83 is being considered.”

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while Ranveer real-life wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s better-half Romi Dev.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi and ’83’s release date announcement is expected before the end of January!

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a…

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty get…

"By God's grace I am in fine health. There…

Case filed against Bachchan Pandey team for…

Abhimanyu Singh to play the antagonist in…

After Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, Sanya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification