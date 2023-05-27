Over the past couple of months, there have been a number of reports based on the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has been making headlines for its shoot to various other aspects. One such reason the film has been grabbing eyeballs is the reports of Pushpa star Allu Arjun making a cameo in Jawan. However, contrary to reports, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the actor will not be seen making a cameo.

“Jawan is already a rage, ever since its announcement thanks to its casting the film has been a major discussion topic. Shah Rukh Khan fans too are eagerly awaiting its release, and have been hanging on to every reports that comes out. But when it comes to Allu Arjun featuring in Jawan the rumours are totally untrue,” reveals a well-placed industry insider to Bollywood Hungama. Continuing further the source adds, “It was all just a rumour that Allu will be seen in Jawan, in reality he was never even approached for a cameo. As of now the only cameo in Jawan will be that of Sanjay Dutt.”

Despite the reality of Allu Arjun not featuring in Jawan, we are still excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in a new avatar after Pathaan. As for the movie itself, Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Initially, expected to release in June this year, the makers of the Red Chillies production postponed the film to September 7 as they needed more time to work on the VFX of the film.

