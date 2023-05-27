Deepika Padukone has bagged another major international brand deal after she became the first Indian to be signed by Louis Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone was the first Indian to be signed by a leading International fashion house, Louis Vuitton. She was later signed on by Cartier as well and the actress has become the biggest global ambassador from India. The actress recently shot for the jewellery brand in multiple ensembles, flaunting their latest collection of diamond pieces.

A source close to the actress gushed about her recent achievements adding, “Deepika Padukone has opened doors for other Indian actors to be signed on by global luxury brands. With her phenomenal global appeal and popularity, she is the first Indian face that brand biggies are betting on.” From making her big Hollywood debut to attending the MET Gala to being a Cannes Film Festival jury member, Deepika has been a part of some of the events internationally including the unveiling of FIFA trophy as well as featuring on the cover of TIME Magazine.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the biggest Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan in which she essayed the role of a spy alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. This is the first time where she will be paired alongside the superstar and the film is expected to revolve around pilots. The aerial action entertainer, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, among others in pivotal roles.

