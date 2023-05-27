OMG Oh My God, which was released in 2012, was a courtroom drama which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. It was the story of Kanji (Paresh Rawal), an atheist, whose shop got destroyed in an earthquake. When the insurance company refused to reimburse him citing ‘act of God’, Kanji filed a case against God. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna and how He became a part of Kanji’s struggle formed the crux of the film. Now, after 11 years since the triumph of Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is set to delight audiences once again with the sequel, Oh My God 2, a social comedy that promises to entertain and engage viewers.

Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 to arrive in cinemas; release date unveiling soon

As per Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “Akshay Kumar along with his partners, Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios have decided on a theatrical release for Oh My God 2. Several discussions happen throughout the course of making, but, Oh My God 2 was always announced as a theatrical venture. The officials never commented on the OTT release, and even today, the film is being readied as a theatrical venture. The final edit is being locked and worked upon at this point of time. The theatrical release date of Oh My God 2 will be announced soon.”

Last year on December, Akshay had made his presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he shared an interesting detail about his upcoming film. He had revealed while having a conversation with moderator Kaleem Aftab that one of his forthcoming films talks about the importance of sex education. Akshay had stated, "It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, (sex education) is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. (This film is) going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar engages in spiritual journey; offers prayer at Kedarnath temple

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.