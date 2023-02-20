Kubra Sait has already started shooting for the show in the prominent places in Uttar Pradesh.

Kubbra Sait was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s acclaimed web series Farzi. Directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK, the show mainly stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna. It now seems that the actress has bagged another big web series and that too with the veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha.

SCOOP: Kubbra Sait starring in the next web series by Prakash Jha

As per our source, Kubbra has already started shooting this show in the prominent cities of Uttar Pradesh and has already completed a portion of it. This show is helmed by Jha.

Sharing more, the source said, “Over a month-long schedule, Kubbra shot extensively in Prayagraj, Lucknow and the local areas around. Immediately after the shoot, Kubbra headed to LA for a month long work trip and will resume shooting for the series once she returns in April.”

Last year, Kubbra was a part of actor and director Rajat Kapoor’s quirky drama RK/RKay, which received rave reviews from critics. She will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s show The Good Wife. Based on the American legal and political drama of the same name, the show is helmed by Suparn Verma and it also stars Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali and Alyy Khan.

