The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have claimed close to 40,000 lives. As rescue operations continue in full force, Bollywood star Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have decided to join the rescue missions currently active in the region. The power couple is among the first ones from India who have vouched for their support towards helping survivors and their families with the required essentials.

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber donate 10% of their February earnings to help Turkey earthquake victims

Leone and Weber, earlier today, announced that they will be donating 10% of all sales of their leading cosmetic brand Starstruck by SL to assist in relief and recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected zones. The couple's agenda to go out and help the Earthquake survivors sends a message of kindness and empathy.

Talking about Leone said, in a statement, "Together, we can rebuild and restore hope after the earthquake. It is essential that everyone the world over comes together and lends a hand to those in need. I urge people to join us in helping the earthquake survivors rebuild their lives."

Weber added, "It has been deeply disturbing to see what people in Turkey and Syria are going through. It is important that each of us vouches to do everything we can to help those in need. We are all humans and must practice humanity. 10% of the sales made in the month of February will be donated to charities working towards getting the required needs to people in all areas required.“

Also Read: Sunny Leone looks too hot to handle in multi-colour bikini top and yellow shorts in Maldives

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.