Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is an all-time blockbuster and now, he has already moved on to completing his other two films, Jawan and Dunki. Jawan will be his next release and there’s already considerable hype for it, especially after its massy first look teaser was released last year. Moreover, it’s directed by South director Atlee, who knows the pulse of the audience. And with Pathaan becoming a Rs. 500 crores grosser, the excitement for Jawan has gone many notches higher.

SCOOP: Before Pathaan’s release, Zee Studios had considered coming on board Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; backed out as the acquisition cost was more than Rs. 300 crores

Interestingly, there’s no clarity yet on who’ll be distributing and releasing Jawan. While Bollywood Hungama was enquiring about it, we stumbled upon an interesting piece of information. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Almost six months ago, Zee Studios was in talks with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, also the producers of Jawan, to come on board as the studio partner. But Zee had to decline as the acquisition cost went above Rs. 300 crores, to around Rs. 350 crores.”

The source continued, “These talks took place nearly six months ago. This was a time when films were flopping left, right and centre. Also, Pathaan had not released yet and had wowed the industry and trade with its achievement of collecting Rs. 70 crores in a day and a lot more. Hence, Zee probably decided to back out as they felt that it might be financially unviable.” The source, however, has no update about the present-day scenario and whether Zee Studios has once again shown interest or some other studio has commenced discussions with Jawan’s makers.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Priya Mani and Sanya Malhotra. Vijay Sethupathi, who recently debuted in the Hindi-speaking markets with the acclaimed web series Farzi, is reportedly playing the antagonist. On Friday, February 17, Bollywood Hungama reported that in the film’s last schedule, Shah Rukh will be shooting a massy chase sequence. Jawan releases in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

