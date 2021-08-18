Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is pregnant. The news broke after Colin Jost confirmed the same in his standup act that Scarlett is pregnant and he couldn’t wait to be a father soon.

While performing at Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” as per a source in the audience told PageSix tabloid.

The Marvel Star has a 6-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauria, named Rose. In October 2020, she married comedian Colin Jost, after three years of dating. The rumors of her pregnancy began when the actress skipped several promotions of her film Black Widow.

A source told a print publication, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer. However, she did made some virtual appearances via Zoom on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 21."

Johansson is also in the middle of an ugly dispute with Disney, regarding the breach of contract by Disney for her recent release Black Widow. Since according to the contract, Scarlett was to be paid as per the box-office collections, but Disney made the content available on their OTT platform, simultaneous to its release in theaters, thus majorly affecting the collection.

The suit reported by Wall Street Journal read, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.” Disney hit back, calling her suit ‘distressing’.

On the work front, Scarlett is currently working on her big-screen comeback with Wes Anderson film, starring Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson to star in Wes Andreson’s next alongside Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.