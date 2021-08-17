Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has joined the A-listed cast of Wes Anderson's latest untitled project. The Oscar-nominated star of Marriage Story and JoJo Rabbit was recently in news for her lawsuit against Disney that sent Hollywood spinning, regarding her recent release Black Widow.

Scarlett previously collaborated with the Rushmore filmmaker with his stop-motion feature Isle of Dogs but this is her first time appearing in one of his live-action film, starring veterans Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray along with newbie directors, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.The news of Johansson's casting was first broke by The Hollywood Reporter.

Johansson recently sued Disney for breach of contract after the company made available Black Widow on OTT platform, Disney Plus, where fans could rent the film for $30, simultaneous to its release in theaters. According to the actress, the move depressed the ticket sales thus affecting the box office collections of the film. Disney countered her by stating that her contract ensured ‘wide release’ and not an ‘exclusive theatrical release’. The legal fight has been closely scrutinized.

