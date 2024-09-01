Despite its lukewarm reception upon release, Sanam Teri Kasam has garnered a dedicated fanbase over the years. The heartwarming tale of love and loss, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has resonated with audiences, leading to calls for a sequel. And it seems like those calls have been heard!

Sanam Teri Kasam to get sequel WITHOUT Harshvardhan Rane or Mawra Hocane: Report

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam is in development. The original director duo, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, are set to helm the project, promising to continue the romantic saga that captivated audiences.

Sanam Teri Kasam Sequel to Feature New Faces?

The report quoted a source saying, “The makers want to make a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam. However, it is at a very nascent stage currently. They have only started the casting process of the film, so it is still in pre-production.”

The sequel, tentatively titled Jaanam Teri Kasam, will reportedly be a musical. The source further added, “It will feature a new cast; the makers didn't want to repeat the actors. The auditions are going on for the main leads currently, and they will look at the supporting cast afterward.”

Sanam Teri Kasam Sequel to be Musical

Spilling beans on the upcoming project, the source shared, “Jaanam Teri Kasam will be a musical. The makers are looking for a female lead who can sing and has the looks and vibe of a singer, someone who is between 18-20 years old. The film's story will have a vibe similar to Aashiqui 2.”

Though the report has generated excitement, fans have to wait for the official confirmation of the same.

