Actress Preeti Jhangiani has expressed her deep appreciation for the Mumbai Police's exceptional work in recovering her lost phone. Taking to social media, Jhangiani shared a heartwarming post highlighting the swift and efficient response of the police department.

In a tweet that has garnered significant attention, Jhangiani shared a picture of herself with her husband, Parvin Dabas, and a Mumbai Police official. She praised the dedicated team of officers, including Sr. PI Sanjay Marathe, API Vijay Acharekar, PC Ravi Gayakwad, and PC Sanghapal Lahane, for their outstanding efforts in locating her missing phone.

Jhangiani expressed her gratitude for the Mumbai Police's prompt action, stating that her phone was returned to her within just two hours of reporting the loss. Her post has sparked positive reactions from netizens, who have applauded the Mumbai Police for their efficiency and dedication.

Thank you Sr.PI Sanjay Marathe sir, API Vijay Acharekar sir, PC Ravi Gayakwad, PC Sanghapal Lahane for the fantastic, prompt action in finding my phone . Within 2 hrs the phone was in my hand. Mumbai Police is the best ????@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/h2APbcKKfx — Preeti Jhangiani (@preetijhangiani) August 31, 2024

Preeti Jhangiani rose to fame after making her Bollywood debut in the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She has since starred in numerous films, including Chehraa, Jaane Hoga Kya, Waah! Tera Kya Khena, Kaash Tum Hote, and more.

In 2023, Jhangiani was seen in the Sony LIV web series Kafas. Beyond her acting career, she is also an entrepreneur, running a company called Swen Entertainment and the Pro Panja League. Jhangiani met her husband, Parvin Dabas, on the sets of the 2006 film With Love Tumhara. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have two children, Dev and Jaiveer.

