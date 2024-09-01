R Madhavan, a renowned Bollywood actor, has reportedly turned down a significant brand endorsement deal with a paan masala brand. The actor was offered a substantial financial incentive to become their brand ambassador, but he declined the offer, as per a report by Exchange 4 Media.

R Madhavan rejects lucrative paan masala brand deal: Report

Paan Masala Endorsements in Bollywood

In recent years, several prominent Bollywood actors have associated themselves with paan masala brands. Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Tiger Shroff are among those who have been involved in such endorsements. However, public disapproval and concerns about the health implications of these products have led some actors to reconsider their associations.

R Madhavan on Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Relasing

Speaking of the professional front, R Madhavan is currently making headlines for the re-release of his cult classic film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the film's enduring popularity and the unwavering support of his fans. In a heartfelt post, Madhavan shared a video of himself connecting with fans via video call. He thanked them for their continued love and admiration, expressing his deep appreciation for their support over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Accompanying the video, Madhavan wrote, "I am overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and respect you have shown me. Thank you to everyone who has watched and enjoyed 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.' I am especially thankful to Vipul Shah for writing such a brilliant script and dialogues."

Also Read: R Madhavan reveals body transformation secrets, emphasizes intermittent fasting and healthy eating

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.