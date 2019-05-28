Salman Khan, Vidya Balan join Akshay Kumar on Housefull 4 sets, here’s why

Akshay Kumar has finally wrapped up Housefull 4 after an extensive shoot at Film City over the last few days. While Akshay and the entire cast of Housefull was shooting for a crucial portion in the movie, they had a lot of visitors on the sets. Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda were shooting at Film City with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a special sequence when ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan visited the sets. It was one helluva bonding sesh for the team because Akshay is a major cricket lover.

Salman Khan who was shooting for Kapil Sharma’s show in the Film City also came over to chill with Sajid Nadiadwala who is his friend and also producer of the film. In addition to this, Vidya Balan who is Akki’s Mission Mangal co-star also dropped by.

Akshay is all set and raring to go with Housefull 4. The shoot has finished and the project will be released on Diwali this year. In addition to this, Akshay has Good News, Mission Mangal and Laaxmi Bomb in the pipeline.

