Akshay Kumar TOPS the celebrity endorsement lists, Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone next in line OVERTHROW Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar has proved time and again that he is the most consistent and saleable actor at the box office. Long gone is the monopoly of the three mighty Khans with Akshay and new age actors like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt here to give all the A-Listers a run for the their money. Latest survey shows that Akshay has bagged endorsements worth Rs 100 crore in the advertisement space which is more than all the Khans made.

Also, what is interesting to note is that lot of brands are open to investing in young actors like Ranveer, Varun, Vicky Kaushal and not to mention Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. After Akki, brand DeepVeer has proven to be most profitable. Ranveer and Deepika’s individual equity is Rs 84 crores and Rs 75 crores respectively. Shah Rukh is at Rs 56 crores while Salman has endorsements worth Rs 40 crores. Alia Bhatt has equity worth Rs 68 crores which is more than the Khans. Amitabh Bachchan is worth Rs 72 crore, Varun Dhawan has ads worth Rs 48 in his kitty. Kareena Kapoor Khan at Rs 32 crore and Katrina Kaif at Rs 30 crore are amongst the Top 10 celebs in the list.

Brand endorsements of a celebrity is a clear indicator of their commercial success in the industry and therefore it is not surprising that the list of the names has Akshay, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia in the top bracket. It is touted that more new age actors will set new trends in the year 2019.

