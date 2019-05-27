Bollywood Hungama
Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan, calls him poster child of toxic masculinity after he takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sona Mohapatra has always been voicing her thoughts uninhibitedly on social media. And this time around too the singer seems to be miffed with a comment made by Salman Khan in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. It has been quite visible with what the superstar has been saying in reports that he is a tad bit upset with Priyanka Chopra for not doing Bharat which was later given to Katrina Kaif. Some of his comments haven’t gone down well with Sona who took to social media to blast the actor. Bharat Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan, calls him poster child of toxic masculinity after he takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to lash out on Salman Khan and even called him a poster boy of toxic masculinity. She said, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India .” Readers would be aware that in the Bollywood Hungama interview, Salman took a dig at Priyanka Chopra saying that she missed out on the biggest film for her husband. He had said, “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the nick of time.” While Katrina tried to interrupt he continued, “She has worked hard all her life and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped it and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

This comment definitely left Sona Mohapatra angered. She took to Twitter to express her anger saying, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

In the past too, during promotions, Salman Khan has expressed displeasure over Priyanka Chopra choosing to get married over selecting Bharat.

